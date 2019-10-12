Sally Anne Christenson MOUNT HOLLY — Sally Anne Christenson, 83, of Rutland, passed on Aug. 7, 2019. Born in Rutland on Jan. 20, 1936, to Thomas and Julia Gerdon, Sally graduated from Rutland High in 1953 and Michigan State University in 1957 (BA Medical Technology). While managing a medical lab in St. Paul, MN, she met and married husband Walter Christenson in 1961. Returning to Rutland in 1976, Sally worked at Rutland Regional Medical Center until 2001. Sally and Walter continued to enjoy their summer lake home in northern MN during their retirement years. Sally enjoyed all of creation and shared her love of the outdoors with family and friends. Much loved, Sally was predeceased by her husband, Walter; parents; and siblings Julia, George and Thomas. Sally is survived by her sister, Marie; two nieces and two nephews. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Clifford Funeral Home.
