Sally G. (Reed) Turner PITTSFORD — Sally Genevieve Reed Turner, 83, of Pittsford, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by her family, following a short battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 9, 1935, in Pittsford, the daughter of T. Kathleen (Riley) and John Carmi Reed. She attended Pittsford/Barstow High School. Sally was a very active member of the American Legion, VFW and the Grange. Her true passion came as a Foster Grandparent (10+ years) and her love of teaching children to read. She received the Governor's Award for Outstanding Community Service. She was especially known for being a devoted Red Sox fan. Survivors include her two children Thomas "TJ" Turner (Kelly) and Kathy T. Kallen (Rob); four grandchildren Thomas J. Kallen, Steven R. Kallen, John B. Turner and Carrie L. Turner; brother, Thomas Reed, of Chittenden, and sister, Dorothy “Dutchie” Chastaine (Ted), of Pittsford; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Marvin W. Turner; two brothers Hayden “Sonny” and Rodney “Wezzy” Reed; and a sister, Joanne B. (Reed) Swahn. There will be no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held on 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Pittsford Congregational Church. Private burial will be at a later date in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery. At the family’s request, memorial contributions may be made to Sarah’s Stories (to continue Sally’s love of teaching children to read), 3114 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the Dodge House (to help our veterans), P.O. Box 12, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Barnard Funeral Home.
