Sally H. Lyons PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Sally Hier Lyons, who died in Moggill, Queensland, Australia, will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. A reception following the service will be held at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. Sally was born in Vergennes, the daughter of Lloyd M. and Lillian Jay Hier. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School and attended the University of Vermont. Sally pursued a retail management career, and was manager of the W.T. Grant store in Brattleboro. She moved to Australia, and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Queensland in Brisbane. She worked for the government of Queensland as a corrections counselor, seeking to help people in the probation system to rebuild their lives. Sally is survived by her husband, Michael Lyons, of Moggill; and her siblings, Gail Ashley, of Brandon, Gary Hier, of Winooski, Joyce Errecart, of Shelburne, Bruce Hier, of Raleigh, NC, Marsha Henry, of Glen Burnie, MD, and Curtis Hier, of Fair Haven. She was predeceased by her brother, Lloyd J. Hier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.