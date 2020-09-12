Sally (Jenne) Keefe RUTLAND — An outdoor Celebration of Life for Sally Jenne Keefe, 72, who died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Godnick Adult Center on Deer Street in Rutland. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
