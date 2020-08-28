Sally (Jenne) Keefe RUTLAND — Sally passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Jack Byrne Center, following a brief illness. Sally was born in Burlington, Vermont, on April 13, 1948, the first of five children, to Stuart D. and Betty Jenne. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Barry Keefe, two children, Kieran Keefe and Johanna Keefe, and grandson Mason Keefe, all of Rutland, Vermont. She is also survived by her brothers, Peter Jenne (Denise) of Proctor and David Jenne (Lynn) of West Rutland, and sister Sandy Jenne (Larry) of Union, Washington. Sally grew up in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School in 1966. She went on to Castleton University where she graduated as the first Fine Arts major, followed by a Master's degree in Art Education from Rhode Island School of Design in Providence. An accomplished artist, working in her classic colored pencil, Sally retired in June after a 52-year teaching career, most recently at Mount St. Joseph Academy. It was essential to her that her students realized the importance of art in one’s life. Sally lived by the Golden Rule. She enjoyed her time peacefully producing her art, working in the family vegetable garden, and filling the house with cut flowers she grew for the bees and butterflies. She also enjoyed cooking dishes with ingredients sourced from her garden and presented with her artistic touch. Sally and her husband, Barry, enjoyed many trips to Europe to take in the classical art and architecture, as well as local cuisine. During these trips, Sally’s extensive knowledge of art was certainly put to good use. Private service and burial to be held at a later date. Charitable donations to be made in Sally’s honor to Mount St. Joseph Art Department, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701 (802) 775-0151.
