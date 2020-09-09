Salvatore R. Barucco RUTLAND — Salvatore Raffaele Barucco passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, following a three-year illness with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (Steele-Richardson-Olszewski). Sal was born on July 3, 1954, to Raffaele Barucco and Amelia (Formato) Barucco. Graduating from Rutland High School in 1973, Sal went on to work at GE for 36 years, retiring in 2009. There, in 1981, he was awarded their Top Achievement Recognition Award for his own invention/design of a “wedge master” that contributed to the streamlining of production and quality assurance. His work ethic and perseverance were evident to all who knew him and it carried to any project that Sal put his mind to accomplishing. His many talents and “strong willed” ambition never lacked, whether he was designing, antiquing, golfing or gardening. As one of his neighbors once said, “the only guy we know with a 7 acre lawn so manicured it looks like a golf course” (trust us, if you knew Sal, you’d understand …). As many would agree, Sal never failed to come to someone’s aid, lend a helping hand, or hit you with that unexpected tease and infectious laugh. Our hope for Sal is that he finds as much love, laughter and joy as he brought to all of us. He was predeceased by an infant sister, Rose Mary, in 1951; his biological mother, Amelia, in 1963; our father, Raffaele, in 1986; and his second mother, Emily (Magro) Barucco, in 2004. He is survived by three sisters, Lorraine (Michael) Raymond of Florida, Patricia A. Shaw of Wallingford, and Anna-Maria Barucco of Rutland; niece Amanda Raymond of Massachusetts, niece Kendra Raymond, nephew Jeremy Raymond and niece Karissa Shaw, all of Vermont; longtime companion, Anita Curtis of Rutland; and her son, Scott Curtis and his family. Sal also leaves behind one uncle, Dante Magro (Ohio); two aunts, Lucia Tancredi of New York and Enza Barucco of Naples, Italy; and several cousins, all of whom live in New York, Vermont and Naples, Italy. Our family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the “Salamander girls” and all of the staff at the Meadows for the care and love that were given to Sal and the many courtesies shown to us. It meant so much to him. Since Sal loved to fish and hunt, donations may be made in his name to the “Vermont Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund” mailing address: Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, c/o Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept., 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Bldg., Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 or donate online. Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., St. Peter Church, Convent Avenue, Rutland, burial in Calvary Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
