Samantha Gibbs West BENSON — Samantha Gibbs West, 49, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 18, 1971, in Willimantic, Connecticut, the daughter of Russell and Neva (Swenor) Gibbs. She graduated in 1989 from Otter Valley Union High School. Ms. West was employed by Mountain Top Resort for several years. She enjoyed fishing and puzzles. Survivors include three daughters, Jordain Gibbs, Harmony and Alexis West, all of Benson; two siblings, Theron Gibbs, of Rutland, Patricia Duby, of Fair Haven; three grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces. Per her wishes, services will be private. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Samantha West Memorial Fund, in care of Harmony West, 3204 Route 144, Benson, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
