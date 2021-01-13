Samantha Jane Foley WEST HAVEN — Samantha Jane Foley, 32, died Jan. 9, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born Sept. 18, 1988, in Rutland, Vermont. She graduated in 2009 from Fair Haven Union High School. Ms. Foley enjoyed four-wheeling, music and fishing. Survivors include her sons, Jeremiah, Tyler and Jackson Sears of Middletown Springs; her sister, Heather Foley of St. Albans; her grandmother, Jane Coburn of Carver Falls, New York; her stepfather, Jeff Dockum of Fair Haven; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Jeffrey Foley; her mother, Catherine Dockum; and her significant other and children’s father, Corey Sears. The private service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her sons at 13 North St., Middletown Springs, VT 05757. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
