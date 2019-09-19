Samuel B. Jones Sr. POULTNEY — Samuel B. Jones Sr., 66, died Monday September 16, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 20, 1953 in Rutland, the son of Gardner L. Jones Sr. and Dorothy E. (Mays) Jones. Samuel was a graduate of Poultney High School class of 1973. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, canning, gold panning, bird watching and bird feeding, baking, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren. Samuel is survived by his wife Sandy (Chapin) Waite-Jones who he married on May 6, 2006; by his children, Peter Waite (Equis) of Pawlet, Samuel B. Jones Jr. (Marie) of Monkton, Michael Jones, of Rutland, Benjamin Waite (Alicia) of Middletown Springs, Aaron Jones (Bethany) of Rutland and Devin Waite, of Poultney; by his siblings, Gardner L. Jones Jr., of Basehor, Kansas, Donna Tooley (Roger) of West Pawlet, Charles Jones (Janie), of Poultney, Doug Jones (Patricia) of Wells, and Doris VanBuren (Arthur) of Poultney; and by his grandchildren: Nadia, Daniel, Alena, Sammy, Hadley, Payton, Jaxon and Felicity; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his best friend James Avery (Patty). He was predeceased by his parents and by his son Mark Waite. Graveside services will be held in Poultney Cemetery on Friday September 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. The Rev. Ed Elliott will officiate. A reception will follow at the Fair Haven American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764 or to the Poultney Fire Department at 45 Firehouse Lane, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
