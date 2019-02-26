Samuel J. Shackett CASTLETON — Samuel J. “Sam” Shackett, 29, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence. The memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, March 2, at First Baptist Church of Fair Haven, where a calling hour begins at 11 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Rob Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to Ducharme Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses at P.O. Box 474, Castleton, VT 05735. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.