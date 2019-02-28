Samuel J. Shackett CASTLETON — Samuel J. “Sam” Shackett, 29, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 23, 1989, in Middlebury, the son of William J. and Ronda (Manning) Shackett. He was a 2009 graduate of Fair Haven Union High School. Mr. Shackett was employed as a laborer for RMG Stone Products Inc. of Castleton. He enjoyed riding his bike and video games. Survivors include his mother, his son, Raymond J. Hayward-Shackett, and his sister, Sara Shackett, all of Castleton; his paternal grandparents William and Ruth Shackett, of Fair Haven; his maternal grandparents Raymond and Mary Manning, of Florida; several aunts, uncles, cousins and one niece. He was predeceased by his father. The memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, March 2, at First Baptist Church of Fair Haven, where a calling hour begins at 11 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Rob Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses, to Ducharme Funeral Home, P.O. Box 474, Castleton, VT 05735. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
