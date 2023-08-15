Sandra A. King RUTLAND — Sandra “Sandy” Ann King, age 81, passed peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Sandy was born in Rutland on December 6, 1941. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Mayo) Belfore. She grew up in Rutland where she received her early education and graduated from MSJ. She furthered her education and training at Ellie Academy school of Cosmetology in Burlington. Sandy married the love of her life, Al (Mickey) King, in 1962, and they settled in Proctor. They shared a wonderful life together. Three kids kept them busy as they spent their time cheering at ballgames and events, and enjoying summer lake life. The house was always full of kids after school and was the hub for family gatherings. Family was everything to Sandy and Mick and in 2000 they moved to Hendersonville, NC to enjoy their journey as grandparents. Sandy proudly owned and operated Sandy’s Color, Cut, and Curl for 38 years before moving to Hendersonville. She always considered herself fortunate to have so many clients who became forever friends. She truly cherished connecting with three generations of families in town. In Hendersonville, she managed Sally Beauty Supply for five years, and then joined her dear friend, Dawn Greene, cutting and styling part-time again. They were a duo of laughter and positivity for all. In 2013, Sandy and Al returned to Vermont and Shrewsbury became their perfect landing spot to call home. Over the years Shrewsbury became the new hub of extended family life with Betsy, Jack, and their ‘kids’ all living in town. Aunt Sandy brought fun, laughter, and love to every gathering. Sandy was known for her pasta with large crocks of sauce, meatballs, and sausage, and the ever-present bunny cakes for all occasions. Sandy was the best of all of us. Our light, our love. She is survived by her husband, Alfred King of Shrewsbury; daughter: Lisa King of Proctor; son: Gregory King and his wife Jacque of Breckenridge, CO; grandchildren: Tarah King of Hendersonville, NC and Hunter King of Proctor; step-father: George Carroll of Rutland; sisters: Betsy Jesser and her husband, Jack of Shrewsbury and Tina Ronn and her husband Karl of Rutland; Sister-In-Law: Janet Obermeyer of Rogersville, TN; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by their beloved son, Michael King; her parents: Joseph Belfore, Sr. and Mary Carroll; brothers: Louis Belfore and Joseph Belfore, Jr.; and a sister Kathleen “Kitty” Bell. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 19, 2023, 11:00 am at St. Dominick’s Catholic Church in Proctor. The family will receive friends and share memories of Sandy after mass from 12:30 - 3:30 at the Southside Steakhouse (170 South Main Street, Rutland). Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse and Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
