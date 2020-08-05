Sandra K. Holcomb GRANVILLE, N.Y. — On Aug. 2, 2020, the Lord reunited Sandra Holcomb with her husband, Stanley, who predeceased her on Aug. 3, 2012, and son, Jeff, who predeceased her on April 26, 2013, after a long battle with lung cancer. Sandy was born on May 21, 1944, in Granville, New York, the daughter of the late Fred and Norma (Waite) Mason. Sandra was a loving wife and mother. In addition to raising her own family, she was always there to care for nieces, nephews or anyone who needed a place to stay, for an hour or a month. She was a kind and caring woman. Sandra was a member of the Morning Star Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Pawlet, Vermont, a member of Modern Woodman of America and attended both the Pawlet and Wells Community Church in Vermont over the years. Sandy loved music. She played the organ, piano and accordion. It gave her great pleasure to share her talents with family and friends. Her affection for music was passed on to her family. She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Stanley; and son, Jeff. Left to miss her are her daughter, Theresa Nelson (fiancé Errich LeClair) of Granville; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Holcomb of Wells. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Lauren Nelson, Hannah Nelson, Erik Nelson, Bryce Norton and Amber Holcomb. Sandy is survived by her siblings, Michael Mason (Eva) of Pawlet, Kevin Mason of Pawlet, Fred Mason III of Wells, and Karla Crossman of Pawlet; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Mason of Pawlet. Last but far from least, she will be especially missed by her canine companion, Mitzy. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the Wells Cemetery at 2 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, the family will hold a celebration of Sandy’s life at the home of grandson Erik. Memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s memory to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center where they provided her with wonderful care throughout her illness; or to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, New York.
