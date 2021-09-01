Sandra L. Rivers WALDEN — Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Rivers, 51, died at home, with family at her side. She was born Feb. 17, 1970, in Berlin, the daughter of Richard A. and Elizabeth C. (Rowell) Paton. She graduated in 1988 from Hazen Union School in the class of 1988 and attended Lyndon State College in Lyndonville. In 1995, she married Douglas Roy Rivers in Hardwick. Mrs. Rivers was employed at Tap & Die in Lyndonville and later worked as a paraeducator at Twinfield Union School in Plainfield and Walden Elementary School. She was a member of the Family Readiness Program for Vermont Army National Guard in Lyndonville. She enjoyed, baking, crafts, dancing, vacations and concerts. Survivors include her father, of Woodbury; her husband and two children, Kevin and Kayla Rivers, all of Walden; a granddaughter; two sisters, Gloria Mercier, of Greensboro, Pam Allen, of Hardwick; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Rivers was predeceased by her mother. Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Masks will be required indoors. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Walden Recreation Field, Noyestar Road. For online condolences, visit northernvermontfuneralservice.com
