Sandra L. Woods CLARENDON — Sandra L. Woods, 69, of Clarendon, died Friday, July 22, in Boston. She was born in Proctor on February 20, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Ramona (Pockette) Guimonds. She is survived by her husband Charles Woods Jr of Clarendon and their children Nicole Guimonds of Oregon, Jason Guimonds of East Wallingford, Charles M Woods Sr of Wallingford, and Roseanne Merrill of Tinmouth., and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
