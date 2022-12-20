Sandra Lawrence GRANVILLE, NY — Sandra Lee Sweet Lawrence, 75 of Granville, NY died unexpectedly Friday morning December 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 23, 1947, in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Thompson) Sweet. Mrs. Lawrence grew up in Glens Falls and has been a longtime resident of Granville. She married Leaman James Lawrence on May 1, 1964 in West Glens Falls, NY. Mrs. Lawrence had been a member of the East Hebron Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed square dancing, camping, gardening, and cooking. Survivors include her husband Leaman , 2 daughters Wendy King and Cindy McFarren (John) all of Granville, NY, a son Colin Lawrence of Ft Ann, 5 grandchildren Rachael, Ian, Ashley, Miranda, and Jacob, 6 Great Grandchildren, 9 siblings Linda Gonya of Glens Falls, Larry Sweet of Sc, Dawn Sweet, Gary Sweet, Keith Sweet, Michael Sweet all of Glens Falls, Alicia LaVallee of Ticonderoga, and Jaimie Sweet of Ft. Ann, a sister-in-law Elizabeth Lawrence ,several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Christine Mayer. Friends may call on Wednesday December 21, 2022 from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven, VT. Burial will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery, Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. https://alz.org/
