Sandra M. Hall RUTLAND — Sandra M. Hall, 77, of Rutland died Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 9, 1942, in Rutland, the daughter of Earl and Nathalie (Crosby) Ayer. Ms. Hall was employed for many years at the General Electric Co. She loved gold prospecting, metal detecting, lacing snowshoes, horses and going to rodeos. Ms. Hall was a member of the Vermont Mineral Society and the local metal detecting club. She was a member and served as secretary of the North East Recreational Gold Miners Assoc. Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Hall and partner James McCray of Clarendon; two sons, Charles Hall and wife Debra of Clarendon, and Jody Hall and wife Janet of Williston; two sisters, Bonnie Olson of Rutland and Jeannie Ayer of St. Johnsbury; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Ayer, on March 1, 2002. There will be no public services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
