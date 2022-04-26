Sandra M. Seamans POULTNEY — Sandra Marie "Sandy" Seamans died on April 22, 2022, at DHMC from complications of open-heart surgery. She was born on Aug. 29, 1964, the daughter of John W. "Jack" and Jane (Burton) Seamans. Sandy was a free spirit who loved her family, the universe and especially, the stars. She was an artistic, creative floral designer and designed the flowers for many weddings and other events. Sandy had the biggest heart and showed her kindness in many ways, helping a neighbor, baking cookies to thank the road crew, or making a meal for a friend. Sandy is survived by her father, "Jack" and his partner, Cindy; mother Jane Allen; brother Chris Seamans (Paula); nephews, Zack Seamans (Ashlee) and Ben Seamans; aunts, uncles and cousins. Many thanks to close friends, Robin, Sarah, Cathy and Rick, who were always there for Sandy. Per Sandy's wishes there will be no service. A celebration of life and a big bonfire will take place at a later date. Even in death, Sandy was giving as she was an organ donor. Per her wishes, after cremation, her ashes will be scattered in the wind. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland Country Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to Adirondack Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, 46 Reynolds Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
