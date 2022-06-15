Sandra M. Seamans POULTNEY — An informal outdoor gathering in a Celebration of Life for Sandy Seamans, who died on April 22, 2022, will be held on June 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the home of her mother, Jane Allen, at 131 East Road, Poultney, Vermont. There will be music and memories.
