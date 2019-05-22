Sandra Parker Danforth 1938 - 2019 NORTH CLARENDON — Sandra P. Danforth, 80, passed peacefully at home into the welcoming arms of the Lord, surrounded by her family on May 19, 2019. She was born on Dec. 25, 1938, in Proctorsville, the daughter of Ralph Parker and Maude Howe. She was a graduate of Chester High School in Chester. She worked at the National Survey in Chester for several years before being employed by GE in Rutland from 1973-1998. She retired after 25 years. She was a member of the Red Hatters and the Assembly of God Church. Sandy enjoyed bowling, bingo, fishing, crafts, gardening, playing games, but loved spending time with her family the most. She is survived by sons Kenneth Danforth and wife Jenni, Kevin Danforth; daughters Karen Sheehan and husband Michael, and Kathleen Danforth. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, all whom she was very proud of. She was predeceased by her husband, William Danforth; and two sisters Jean Stockman and Patricia Phillips. A funeral service will be held at the Calvary Church Assembly of God in Proctorsville, on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. The family will welcome friends and relatives at the church from 9:15 to 9:45 prior the the service. A brief graveside service will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. You are cordially invited to join the family for a potluck lunch at the Proctorsville Fire Station immediately after. Any donations in her memory can be made to the Calvary Bible Assembly of God for the purpose of spreading the Gospel. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
