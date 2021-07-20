Sandra Quimby Menard BURLINGTON — Sandra Quimby Menard, 70, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021, at home, after a long illness. She was born on June 12, 1951, in Brandon, Vermont, the daughter of Agnes and Lewis Quimby. She graduated from Otter Valley High School in 1969 and the University of Vermont in 1974. She was married to Stanley H. Menard on May 2, 1981. Sandy was an avid craftsperson. She did awesome tatting work and loved to crochet, do cross stitching, wood burning, and all crafts. Sandy really enjoyed her time working with the United Way of Northwest Vermont. Survivors include her husband; sister, Linda and her husband, Kjell, of Brandon, Vermont; sister, Sally, of Waltham, Vermont; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her husband’s brothers and sister, their spouses and children. She was predeceased by her parents and her mother- and father-in-law. There are no calling hours or any burial services. Sandy will be cremated, and her ashes will be kept at home to be close to her loving husband. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the charity of your choosing. Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
