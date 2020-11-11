Sandra S. Berg WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Sandra S. Berg, 74, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital. She was born June 9, 1946, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Joyce Iona (Westcot) and Lee Alton Sanderson. She graduated from Rutland High School. Mrs. Berg enjoyed socializing at Skenesborough Harbor. Survivors include two children, Sherry Gibson of Fort Edward, and Mark Berg of Hannastown, Pennsylvania; a brother, Raymond Sanderson of Shrewsbury, Vermont; a grandson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” Berg, Feb. 13, 2003. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury, Vermont. COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skenesborough Emergency Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 333, Whitehall, NY 12887. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
