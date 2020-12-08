Sandra "Sandy" Gilchrist SPRINGFIELD — Sandra “Sandy” Gilchrist, 77, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Springfield Hospital. She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of Leonard J. and Virginia H. (Jardine) Lynds. She graduated from Springfield High School. On May 1, 1965, she married Kenneth C. Gilchrist in North Springfield. He died in August 1982. Mrs. Gilchrist was employed in Springfield at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co., FairRite, and retired in 2008 from Dufresne-Henry where she worked as general clerk for 10 years. Survivors include her brother, Leonard “Lucky” Lynds Jr. of Springfield; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by a brother, William Lynds. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. George Keeler, pastor of North Springfield Baptist Church, officiating. Due to COVID-19, attendees are required to wear a mask or face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Springfield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, North Springfield, VT 05150; or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
