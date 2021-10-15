Sandra (Spencer) Smith RUTLAND — Sandra (Spencer) Smith, of Rutland, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born in Rutland on Feb. 19, 1938, to Earl and Viola (Laird) Spencer, one of 10 children, she married Nelson “Bud” Smith on March 23, 1956. Sandy worked various jobs throughout her life, including at the Fairmont Restaurant and Wagon Wheel Gift Shop. She was one of the founding members of the RAVE Car Club. Sandy enjoyed driving her vintage T-top ’68 Corvette although she never really mastered driving stick shift and avoided hill stops as much as possible. She loved the ocean and took regular trips to Maine with her husband. A highlight of her year was trips to Florida with her longtime friends, Judy and Anne. She spent hours on the phone with friends and sisters, decorated for every holiday and welcomed anyone to cool off in the backyard pool. Sandy and Bud hosted annual 4th of July gatherings complete with backyard fireworks. Sandy and her husband enjoyed frequent game nights and in recent years, she played cards weekly with her sisters and friends. Sandy was outgoing and most enjoyed time with friends and family, telling stories and laughing. She especially took pride in, and loved spending time with, her children and five grandchildren. She is survived by son Jeff (Sandy) Smith, of Rutland, daughter Deborah (James) Crowley, of Perkinsville, daughter Lisa (Matthew) Smith, of Rutland; grandchildren, Heather (Paul) Connaughton, David (Breanna) Valente, Chelsea Smith and Bryce Smith; also survived by her sisters, Janice McLaughlin, of Mendon, Nancy Ridlon, of West Rutland, and brother, Robert Spencer, of Rutland; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by her husband of 58 years in 2014, and grandson Christopher K. Smith in August of this year. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to neighbor and good friend, Cindy Fink, for her companionship and help caring for Sandy in recent years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A private burial will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston.
