Sanford Schulman CASTLETON — Sanford Schulman, 78, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Irving and Mary (Singer) Schulman. He graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn. Mr. Schulman worked for several companies in the pharmaceuticals industry. He was last employed by the Darby Group in Rockville Center for 24 years until retiring in 1999. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, bowling, watching sports and was a Cleveland Browns and Brooklyn Dodgers fan. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Roberta Schulman; two children Debra Moore, of Inverness, Florida, Ira Schulman, of Proctor; a sister, Myrna Hersh, of Maryland; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A memorial service is pending for a later date.
