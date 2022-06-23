Santiago Cancio-Bello DANBY — Santiago Cancio-Bello “CB” 81 years old passed away on June 9,2022 at his residence with his wife and family by his side. Born in Havana, Cuba 1941. CB was an OB-GYN in the Rutland community for 40 years delivering babies at RRMC. He truly enjoyed his profession. He will sadly be missed by all. CB - God Bless You - We Love You - Rest In Peace
