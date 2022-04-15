Sarah A. Bridges KILLINGTON — Sarah Ann “Sally” Bridges, 79, of Lakewood, Colorado, and formerly of Killington, Vermont, passed away on April 8, 2022. Sally was born on Dec. 30, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York. Originally from New York, Sally was longtime resident of Killington, Vermont, and held town positions as an assessor and justice of the peace. She operated Bridges Appraisal Services and was a former partner in the Killington Valley Real Estate. Sally loved her friends and to play golf. Combining the two was even better. She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore C. Bridges, on Nov. 22, 2009. Sally is survived by her children, Katy, Terry and Patrick; and two grandchildren. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont.
