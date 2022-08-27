Sarah Cotrupi Thompson & Lorraine Thompson Brislin RUTLAND — The Mass of Christian Burial for Sarah Cotrupi Thompson and Lorraine Thompson Brislin will be held on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Peter Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Italian Aid Society, 415 West St. Rutland, Vt 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
