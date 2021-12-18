Sarah Cotrupi Thompson RUTLAND — Sarah Cotrupi Thompson, 95, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Rutland on Aug. 29, 1926, to Joseph and Dominica (Crisera) Cotrupi, Sarah graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Class of 1944. In 1946, she married Leonard Thompson. For many years, Sarah was a homemaker caring for her children and an excellent seamstress for the family, as well as many Rutland residents. She returned to the workforce, first at the Vermont Heart Association and then with the Department of the Navy based in Rutland at General Electric. Sarah retired in 1990 and shortly afterwards, moved to Florida. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for more than 30 years. She was a natural leader and role model as a volunteer, earning the respect of others whom she forged solid friendships with and ultimately became people she considered to be family. She was a dancer and a singer whether she was going shopping or at the American Legion for karaoke. Her free spirit could not be reined in, much to the pleasure of everyone around her. She was always joyful and grateful for each new day. She had a strong faith and looked forward to her heavenly reunion with loved ones gone before her. She is survived by four daughters, Joan Watson (Jim), of North Port, Florida, Peggy Csencsitz, of Orlando, Florida, Mary Lou LaFantano (Bob), of Brattleboro, Vermont, Betty Candon (Jim), of Indian Land, South Carolina; two sons, Craig Thompson, of Orlando, Florida, and Sean Thompson, of Rutland, Vermont; one sister, Jenny Martin, of Rutland, and one brother, Col. Francis J. Cotrupi, Retired, of New Port News, Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Sarah was predeceased by four brothers, Joseph, Dominic, Samuel and Anthony; two sisters, Stella O’Brien and Florence Brescia; sons, Leonard, Thomas and Lawrence Thompson; and her daughter, Lorraine Brislin. A graveside service in Orlando will be at a later date.
