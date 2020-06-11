Sarah Jane Gibbs SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Jane Gibbs, age 80, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, following a short illness, Mrs. Gibbs was born in Hydeville on June 17, 1939. She was the daughter of Simon and Mildred (Wade) Manning. She grew up in Hydeville where she received her early education and had attended Fair Haven High School. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She belonged to Poultney Valley Grange and, in earlier years, had attended Hydeville Baptist Church. She had been a resident of Springfield since 1981. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Leon Gibbs Sr. of Springfield, whom she married in Hydeville on Aug. 24, 1958; one daughter, Tina Lynn Gibbs and husband Thomas Wiese of Poultney; three sons, Gordon L. Gibbs Jr. and wife Pamela of Poultney, Leon P. Gibbs of Wilmington and Allen J. Gibbs and wife Darcy of Poultney; four brothers, Frederick Manning of Rutland, Raymond Manning of Florida, Richard Manning of Proctor and Barry Manning of Granville, New York; two sisters, Dorothy Wigmore of Brandon and Carol Whittaker of Poultney. Ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by two sons, Michael Gibbs and Wayne P. Gibbs. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bomoseen Grange Hall on Route 30 in Castleton, where friends may pay their respects to the family from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the ceremony, in Lakeview Cemetery in Hubbardton. Following the committal service, the family will receive friends back at the Grange Hall, for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to American Heart Association, 50 Mountain St., Bristol, VT 05443; or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
