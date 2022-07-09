Sarah Loreen Bowen Oliver MANHATTAN, NY — On May 16, 2022, Sarah Loreen Bowen Oliver, 20 weeks pregnant with baby Lexi Marcia Oliver, left our world at the young age of 34. She fought a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A disease in one so young and pregnant was extremely rare. The medical and hospital staff were amazed by her and grew fond of her in the short time she was there. Surrounded by so much love from her husband, family and close friends, she left us behind to support each other and recall the joy and light she brought to all who knew her. It is interesting to note that, prior to Sarah’s own birth, Sarah miraculously survived her own mother’s near fatal heart attack. Little did we know, she was only on loan to us. Sarah was born a leap-year baby in the ICU at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont on February 29, 1988, having a birthday every 4 years which she happily embraced. Nonetheless, her father, Allen would ship her once favorite, almond peach bread, faithfully every year by the 28th. She was the daughter of Loreen and Bobby Eddy of West Rutland, Vermont and Allen and Aloonsri Bowen of Lancaster, South Carolina. Sarah graduated from West Rutland High School in 2006, and participated in many sports, extracurricular activities and mentoring during her high school years. She was kind, levelheaded and a role model for many. She graduated from the University of Vermont (UVM) in 2010, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences as a prerequisite for Pre-med studies. She met some of the most amazing friends at college, cementing loving relationships that lasted her a lifetime. She always said she wanted to be a pediatrician. However, that idea changed as the student years went by. After graduating from college, she lived and worked at Shelburne Farms in Shelburne, Vermont, a short distance from the UVM main campus. Here, at this beautiful agricultural estate on Lake Champlain, she began a career in hospitality and event planning and coordination. This became a career that would evolve over the years. Having a good friend from college already living in New York City, Sarah decided to move into her cousin Dennis’s Riverdale apartment in the Bronx. Her tiny room soon became overrun with pairs and pairs of beautiful shoes. There were so many shoes her parents went down and built display shelving all around the entire room for each and every pair. Who knew she was such a shoe hound?! [Smile.] Her collection of shoes grew from shoes to also include an ever-growing collection of purses, though she started collecting those in high school. She even kept the handmade purses and wraps her Mom made her every year for the prom. In the coming years Sarah would peak her fashion interests by purchasing vintage and thrift shop threads from around the world that she would use and then preserve for others to enjoy by reselling them inexpensively online. Sarah met her one and only true love in that same big city, Alexander Oliver. Alexander and Sarah’s exploration of New York City together sparked amazing new international adventures that included weeks long trips to Costa Rica, South Africa, Turkey, France and Italy as part of more than 20 destinations around the world where they grew very close over the course of 11 years. They did so much together, lovingly, respectfully, and with such joy. She was very generous in her life, and they often shared their travels and experiences with family and friends. Alexander asked Sarah and her family for her hand in marriage, and his request was accepted. The Eddy and Bowen family all loved this man and knew he was the right one for her. They knew he would treasure her, protect her, honor and love her. June 28th, 2018, in Nice, France, Alexander proposed to Sarah below a glowing Persian Silk tree in the middle of Garibaldi Square and with a vintage ring inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s engagement in nearby Switzerland. It was so enchanting, Alexander said he felt like he, himself was being proposed to. October 24, 2020, at a 17 acre farm house in Rochester, Vermont and during the coronavirus pandemic, they were married in an intimate, most beautiful marriage ceremony organized by Sarah herself, and surrounded by only the immediate family and Alexander’s uncle Hal who officiated it. That day, it happened to be a rainy morning, but by the time of the outdoor ceremony the sun had cast beautiful rays across the Fall landscape and onto the bride and groom. Sarah was a beautiful, beautiful bride and so happy! Her cousin’s small daughter told her she looked like a Princess, and certainly she did. The name “Sarah” does mean “Princess,” after all. Sarah’s professional career in New York City spanned several employers as it evolved. In the early years, she was employed at several food and beverage establishments throughout the city, including 48 Lounge, American Whiskey and PINCH. In the latter years, event planning and production became her niche. Sarah was a highly coveted event Producer and Independent Contractor for high-end designer fashion shows and product showcases in New York City, Milan, Los Angeles and Miami. She worked closely with and for famed designers and brands such as Jason Wu, Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, and Tiffany and Co. Her contracts were through CS Global and most recently IMG Focus, a division of IMG that is the owner of the official New York Fashion Week: The Shows (NYFW). At IMG Focus she was an integral part of their team, having been one of the first to return to work for NYFW as they recommenced operations once pandemic restrictions lifted. Sarah was dedicated to her projects and became valued as the consummate, timely professional with unsurpassed attention to detail. As an example, Sarah worked diligently to complete a deadline just a few days before being admitted to the hospital ICU, all while she balanced the life requirements of a precious child in her second trimester and the increasing pressure from an emerging threat to her own well-being. In other corners of her life, she did freelance work assisting a bridal fashion designer with shows and magazines, and assisted a Personal Chef running intimate events. She also organized and facilitated intimate gatherings for a small clientele base. Sarah valued all these experiences as they would help to sharpen and develop her skills, and inform her as she pursued personal interests. Sarah’s natural instinct to nurture cultivated a desire within her to care for many others in her orbit, especially children... this time however, not as a pediatrician. Instead, during the peak of Coronavirus Pandemic, she became a child caregiver and assisted in a school pod for a special family in her Brooklyn neighborhood. This relationship would continue in a limited capacity once she returned to producing events. Sarah also held a special spot in the hearts of the children of her family members and friends. After-all, she was considered “Mama Bear” to the group of girls she lived with in college. This circle of friends remains close to this day, with special friends being added along the way. Some of her most valued quality time with her girls and close family was spent playing board/card games at home and on trips during the holidays and on special occasions, with the added bonus of watching each other’s romantic relationships and growing families. Sarah was so special to her dear family, always seeing the good, and mentoring and mediating if need be. She loved Vermont and coming home to “the Hill”, if only just to slow down and chill for a bit. She was happy there in the garden with her mother, Loreen, while also enjoying all the different amusements (such as the four-wheeler and the golf-cart rides) that Bob lovingly maintained for her and other family and friends over the many years of her life. She loved bringing all the vegetables grown there back to New York City and creating recipes with them. Sarah and Alexander also made a sanctuary of the patio of their Prospect Park high-rise apartment. In the Springtime, they would fill it with lush flowers and plants - the envy of their supportive neighbors. She loved tending and growing the plants and flowers and making flower arrangements. Because she was unable to do that this year, her Aunts and Cousins, surprised her by giving a “fashion plant show” that they planted in support of her during this challenging time. Lexi Marcia, Sarah and Alexander’s first child, was their most perfect creation. Sarah nicknamed her “Poppy” as Lexi was the size of a poppy seed at 4 weeks into Sarah’s pregnancy. Sarah continued to designate a “symbol” for each week as Lexi grew, up until the size of a banana, at 20 weeks. Sarah and Lexi’s connection was pure Love! There was not one day that she didn’t pursue the joy and promise Lexi brought her and Alexander despite her suffering. Sarah envisioned her role in Lexi’s life by privately writing notes for each milestone year before sending Lexi off to college. In addition to her many life roles... a loving wife, a faithful friend, and a consummate hospitality and event professional, was the honor and responsibility to love and nurture Lexi Marcia, just like the role her own mother, Loreen, played in her life. Sarah felt that this would be her signature life accomplishment, and this responsibility was held dear to her. Sarah was so ready for this next chapter and so well equipped. In the end, Sarah was the real deal. She was, as is sometimes said, “true blue.” All her close family and friends knew that with Sarah, whatever you saw is what you got. There never would be any uncomfortable spaces where you were not sure where you stood. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was a strong, loyal, confident, loving person, and everyone could see that she was such a perfect match for her love... her Alexander. We will love and cherish her for these qualities and more. Sarah Loreen and Lexi Marcia, together, were a light, a sunflower that in our memories will grow brighter with time, bringing so much joy to so many, far and wide. As a mantra between Sarah and her mother Loreen that will never be forgotten, “as high as the sky, as wide as the ocean, with all my heart no one loves you as much as I do”. They later added, “... and possibly Alexander. Survivors include her husband Alexander Oliver of Brooklyn, New York, parents Loreen (Bob) Eddy of West Rutland, VT and Allen (Aloosri) Bowen of Lancaster, SC, siblings AJ Bowen (Elizabeth) of New Haven, VT, Steven Bowen (Megan) of West Rutland, VT, Jacob Eddy (Andreina) of Boston, MA, Melissa Eddy (Josh) of Mount Holly, VT, Kristen Eddy (Mack) of Hinesburg, VT, and loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are special Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and very dear Uncle Ed Sweet. A memorial was held in Brooklyn in June and there will be a Celebration of life in Vermont on August 27th. Go to timelessblackrose.com for details. Oh Sarah Loreen Oliver, there will never be another like you. May our broken hearts be filled and mended with joyful memories of your life, with us. ‘Til we meet again sweet Sarah and Lexi. Fly girls fly...
