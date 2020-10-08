Sarah "Scotty" Aquilino BONDVILLE — Sarah "Scotty" Aquilino, 79, a resident of Bondville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home. Sarah was born in Middletown, New York, on Jan. 19, 1941, the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Marceano Menite, and attended local schools. Sarah worked in advertising and lived in New York City for many years. Along with her husband, Matteo, she helped run Regale Amusements, a touring amusement company, traveling the USA to bring joy to thousands of children, and owned and operated the River Café in Bondville. She also owned the Winhall Market and presently, the Bromley Market. She remained very active in real estate. Sarah loved to cook and entertain. She loved traveling with friends. She loved decorating her home, providing a warm place for people to gather. With her husband, she skied, played golf and tennis. Sarah is survived by her aunt, Angelina Speirs in Middletown, New York; many cousins of whom Sarah was the eldest (a role she loved); godchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matteo "Matty" Aquilino, who died in 2009. Sarah touched many people in her life and will be missed by those she loved. A special thank you to the medical/nursing staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the friends who visited her during this difficult time and the health care staff who cared for her at home. At the request of the family, the funeral Mass will be private. There are no visiting hours. A graveside committal service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in Bondville Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family politely asks that face masks be worn and social distancing observed if attending the committal service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Sarah’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
