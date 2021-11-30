Saundra Jean Pratt Wheelock RUTLAND — A lifelong resident of Vermont, Saundra Jean “Sandy” Pratt Wheelock, 85, was a homemaker, volunteer and a dedicated employee of 22 years at Metromail. The end of Sandy’s journey of life was spent in Tennessee in the loving care of her family. Her strong will and love of family made for a full and rewarding life. A devoted wife of 43 years to her husband, Donald Pratt, who predeceased her, they were married on April 16, 1955. An incredible mother who raised four daughters, Cheryl, Darlene, Donna and Rhonda, Sandy was very proud of her eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Pivin, and second husband, Lowell Wheelock. Sandy volunteered for years at the Dismiss House though the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. This was an organization that helped parolees by having a welcoming place to have a warm meal prepared by Sandy. Her dedication helped the parolees in their quest to achieve a better life. In her earlier years, she was a tap dancer and performer, as well as an assistant at Miss Lorraine’s School of Dance, teaching children how to tap dance. Sandy was an avid dancer her entire life, and never passed up the opportunity to dance when the music played. Other passions were spending the summers camping at Lake Dunmore and annual family trips to Maine to enjoy the ocean and walks on the beach. She was a friend to many and enjoyed spending time with them especially playing cards. With a house full of girls, she had her hands full. “Rise and Shine” and “Get up those Golden Stairs” were some of her favorite sayings. She also loved to sing along to country music as well as '60s music such as Bread. She brought us lots of laughter and now great memories. We were all proud and fortunate to call her our Mom and Friend. We loved her deeply and she will be dearly missed by all. Sandy is survived by Darlene and Randy Chartrand, of Woodbury, Tennessee, Donna and Gene Woodcock, of Rutland, Vermont, and Rhonda and Christopher Moeder, of Hampton, New Jersey. Church service will be held 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 18 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. There will be no calling hours. A private interment service will be held for immediate family only, following the church services. Following the interment, a celebration of Sandy’s life will be held. The location will be announced at the end of the church service. In memory of Sandy, donations would be appreciated to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, at the address above.
