Saundra Pratt Wheelock RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Saundra Jean Pratt Wheelock, 85, was celebrated Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. The Rev. Fr. Bernard Bourgeois officiated. Organist was John Riddle. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. A reception followed at the Rutland American Legion. Local arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
