Scott A. Ross RUTLAND — Scott Alan Ross, 37 of Rutland died unexpectedly Saturday February 18, 2023 He was born November 16,1985 to Brenda Phillips and Steve Ross. He was a Rutland high graduate of 2004 and Stafford Technical Center Engineering Technology Academy where he excelled in math and technology. He was a member of the Rutland High School Wrestling Team. He was an avid hunter and fisherman as a child. Spent many countless days with good friends hunting. He was employed at Wendy’s, Rutland Plywood, Killington Ski Resort and T.J. Phillips and son’s construction for many years. He is survived by his brother Seth, sisters Sara and Stephanie and maternal grandmother Betty Phillips. Many nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. Predeceased by both parents. There will be a private ceremony in the Spring at the East Clarendon Cemetery where he will laid to rest next to his mother. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.