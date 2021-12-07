Scott Adams RUTLAND — John Quincy Scott Adams, 72, of Rutland, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born in Burlington on Jan. 30, 1949, the son of George C. "Bud" and Bettina (Terrill) Adams. His mother, Tina, later married Philip Merriam, MD, and the family moved to Rutland in 1957. Dr. Merriam became the chief pathologist at Rutland Hospital and as a kid, Scott watched him do autopsies. Some of these experiences had a lasting impact on him. For instance, he never wanted to smoke cigarettes after watching his dad pick a piece of tobacco out of a patient's lung while doing an autopsy. Dr. Merriam said "this guy was a smoker - probably non-filters." Scott was a graduate of Rutland High School, class of 1967, and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston and later, Castleton State College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years from 1968-1972. He married Paula Whittemore in 1970 and although they later divorced, they always remained friends. Scott began working at Rutland Regional Medical Center in 1972, first as the biomedical equipment technician for nearly 25 years and later. as the capital buyer and then as a purchasing associate. He was well-known for his organizational skills and attention to detail. His co-workers would joke with him about it, but came to appreciate it as well. As one co-worker put it, "he only wanted to do each project once." Scott was also known for his wealth of knowledge on a variety of subjects, as well as his sense of humor and frugality, as evidenced by his wallet held together with duct tape or his shoes glued together at the sides. He and his wife, Betty Spooner, were together for 42 years and married on Dec. 20, 1986. Scott enjoyed reading, listening to oldies and just being at home. He especially enjoyed sitting under his maple tree, with Betty, in the backyard during the summer months, drinking banana smoothies or on occasion, something a little stronger. Scott was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Mark Merriam, in 2015. Surviving are his wife, Betty Spooner, of Rutland; a sister, Susan Merriam and husband Wayne Howe, of Jericho, their son, Emerson Howe and wife Lori and their children, Juniper and Henry, of Jericho; a stepbrother, Robert Merriam and wife Joan Archer, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and their daughter, Kelsey Archer Merriam, of Boston, Massachusetts; a stepsister, Barbara Renaud and husband Euclide, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and their sons, Tom Renaud, MD, and his wife, Suze Palinski, MD, and their children, Sam and Anna Renaud, of Princeton, New Jersey, and John Renaud and his husband, Louis Moolchan-Jaen, of Dana Point, California. No services are planned, but donations may be made in Scott's memory to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
