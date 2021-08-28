Scott E. Robertson RUTLAND — Scott E. Robertson, 46, a former Rutland resident, died July 13, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, Feb. 28, 1975, the son of Gary and Brenda (Mullin) Robertson. Scott was a chef in Rutland and Killington prior to moving to Phoenix in 2016. Scott was an excellent chef and enjoyed sharing his creations with his family and friends. He was a very talented artist and had an intelligence and curiosity that knew no limits. But most importantly, he was kind, caring and loved with all his heart. Scott is survived by his father, Gary Robertson; his mother, Brenda Abrahamson and her husband, Kirk, of Rutland; two sisters, Megan Robertson, of Rutland Town, and Alexandra Abrahamson, of Arundel, Maine; a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in the Clifford Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
