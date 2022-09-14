Scott F. LaPoint RUTLAND — Scott F. LaPoint 58, died unexpectedly September 10, 2022, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. He was born on June 3, 1964, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Carlyle and Evelyn (Colomb) LaPoint. Scott graduated from Rutland High School, Class of 1983. Following graduation, he worked at Hubberton Forge in Cuttingsville, VT. He served with the U.S. Army as Military Police in South Korea on the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and in Honduras. After his service, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Kelly Ryan. They celebrated 31 years together. Growing up, Scott loved spending time with family camping at Salisbury beach. He also loved going for car rides, deer spotting, hunting, any type of fishing, and being outdoors. Scott loved his family very much, including his dog, Louie Loo, who was always by his side. Surviving in addition to his wife, Kelly (Ryan) LaPoint, are his daughter Elizabeth Wheeler and husband, Jared of Rutland; his siblings, Billy LaPoint and his wife, Jean, of Whitehall, NY, Lois Comeau of Rutland, Joseph LaPoint and his wife Laura, of North Clarendon, and Jean LaPoint of Rutland; his niece Sara Cosgrove and her husband, Chris, and their children; his nephews, Nick Comeau and Zack LaPoint; his niece, Paige LaPoint; his cousins; his father- and mother-in-law, Richard and Patty Alberti, his sister-in-law, Kym Ryan, his brother-in-law Jack Alberti and wife, Stephanie, and their children; and his long-time friends, Steve Cain and Ken Jones. He was predeceased by his parents, Carlyle and Evelyn (Colomb) LaPoint; his sister Barbara Jean Eastman; and his nephews Todd and Michael Comeau. A memorial party will be held on September 24 from noon until dusk at the Pittsford Rec Pavilion, 223 Recreation Area Road, Pittsford. Please join us in Scott’s honor by wearing his favorite color, blue. Those who also wish to remember Scott in a special way, may make gifts to an animal shelter of your choice.
