Scott Lanpher Sr LEICESTER — Scott Lanpher Sr. age 35 passed away unexpectedly Sunday night June 4, 2023 at his home in Leicester. Scott was born Feb. 15, 1988 in Rutland son of Larry and Melissa (Haskins) Lanpher, also of Leicester. He grew up in Leicester and attended Leicester Central School and Otter Valley Union High School. He worked at various jobs throughout his life and loved working on anything with a motor, hunting and fishing, but nothing more than his family and friends. He was always the Big Brother and the family protector from the age of 4 years old when he saved his family from a trailer fire by turning up the stereo and waking them in time to get out safely. Sunday night he again protected his little brother and ultimately sacrificed his life for his brother. Scott is survived by his parents, Larry and Melissa, two daughters; Abygayle and Christina, two sons, Scott Jr. and Kolby, two brothers; Larry Jr. and Jonathon both of Leicester, and his grandmother, Judy Lanpher of NY. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his dog Layla. Scott is predeceased by his grandparents; Lathan Lanpher, Sr., Kathleen and Douglas Haskins and great grandparents; Harold and Donna Haskins and Hartwell and Helen Palmer Calling hours will be held at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St. Brandon on Saturday June 17, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. A celebration of life will follow at the Middlebury American Legion Post # 27, 49 Wilson Road, Middlebury. Private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Scott’s family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.