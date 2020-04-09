Scott M. Olsen RUTLAND — Scott M. Olsen, 40, passed away April 5, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1979, in St. Johnsbury, the son of Harley Olsen and Joan (Moore) Lint. He attended school in St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and Castleton State College. He is survived by the love of his life and wife, Christa Olsen, and their son, Brayden; his mother, Joan Lint; stepfather, Ted Lint who has been a father to him for 27 years; his sister, Kris Garlin; stepsisters, Jennifer Eckard and Stephanie Farr; aunts, Nancy Wesley, Peg Lusker and Sue Moore; his wife's family and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his father, Harley Olsen, Uncle Jack Moore; and grandparents. Scott will be remembered for his kindness, caring heart, and the love he gave so generously to his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.