Scott O. Lobdell CASTLETON — Scott O. Lobdell, 74, of Castleton, Vermont, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022, after a battle with prostate cancer. He was born March 26, 1947, to Hial C. Lobdell and Evelyn (Blodgett) Lobdell, in Windsor, Vermont. After graduating from Windsor High School in 1965, he attended the University of Vermont for three semesters before transferring to Castleton State College in 1967. Scott graduated in 1969 with a BS in Elementary Education and began his teaching career in Arlington, Vermont. He was drafted and chose to serve in the United States Air Force where he became a pilot. Before leaving for Basic Training, he and Toni Russell were married in August of 1970. After being honorably discharged from the USAF in 1975, Scott returned to teaching and received an MA in Education from Castleton State College in 1979. He taught in various schools from Newport News in Virginia to Cavendish in Vermont to Fair Haven Grade School in Vermont where he retired from after 25 years. Scott also taught at the Community College of Vermont in Rutland for 15 years. Scott was also in the Vermont Army National Guard for 16 years. Scott’s drive to serve his country and community led him to join the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department and become a selectman for the Town of Castleton. He served as a justice of the peace, as an active member on the Castleton University Alumni Board of Directors, as a member of the Vermont Governor’s Council on Veterans Affairs, and as a member of the Fair Haven Concerts in the Park Committee. Scott loved big band music and played saxophone with The Moonlighters Band, L.C. Jazz, Marble City Swing Band and Enerjazz. Traveling and cruising with his wife and friends was always an adventure he enjoyed. He received the greatest joy spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved watching them participate in ice hockey events, lacrosse tournaments and equestrian competitions. Scott was predeceased by his parents, Hial and Evelyn Lobdell. He is survived by his devoted wife, Toni; his son, Scott (Jen) Lobdell; his daughter, Heather (Keith) Hodsden; his sister, Janet Hewes; and many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren, Hannah, Lauren, Daniel, Abby, Alec and Zachary, made him so proud. A graveside service will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at a later date. A Celebration of Scott’s Life is being planned for spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Castleton American Legion, the Castleton University Lacrosse Team, Music in Schools, or any charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
