Scott R. Reed, Sr. GRANVILLE, NY — Celebration of Life for Scott R. Reed, Sr. Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the VFW Pavillion, 121 North St, Granville, NY. It has been a year since we lost Scott to COVID-19 The family of Scott Invites friends and associates to share memories, pictures and good times. A light lunch will be provided to express our gratitude for all the love and support received in our time of need! Thank You!
