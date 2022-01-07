Sgt. Maj. James Dickson RUTLAND — Retired Sergeant Major James Dalziel Campbell Dickson, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, of congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by family and loved ones in his last hours in Charleston, South Carolina. He was known as SGM, JD Dickson, Dad and Opa. James was born on Sept. 4, 1928, in Clifton, New Jersey, to Stewart and Margaret (Sadie, he called her) Dickson. Growing up during the Depression, he was sent to Scotland to live with his grandparents to receive treatment for polio. He returned to New Jersey cured from polio right before WWII started. He lost his father at a young age and he did all he could to help support his mother, brother and sisters and even worked in a factory at the age of 9. He came to Rutland, Vermont, as a teen and worked in logging. He joined the Army as soon as he could. He spent 29 years in the Army through three wars, WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He served in Japan and Korea before transferring to Germany where he met and fell in love with Gloria Kieferle. He and Gloria married and had seven children. They always traveled as a family to each new station that also included France and Taiwan. His bravery and military knowledge were impressive. He was very proud of his military service to include reaching the rank of Command Serjeant Major (CSM) while on duty in Mannheim, Germany. He had many medals and patches. Some include WWII Victory Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. James lived a life of duty and public service. After he retired from the Army in 1975, he moved to Rutland, Vermont, and worked for the Post Office and then Rutland Auto. He moved back to Rutland because he loved the beauty and the seasons, and it reminded him of Germany where his wife, Gloria, was from. He said he traveled the world and Vermont was one of the best places he'd been. In his later years, he moved to South Carolina to live with his daughter, Gloria, and her family to enjoy the warmer weather. In his younger years, he played baseball and boxed. He enjoyed many sports, including bowling. He volunteered and gave to many charities. He was very active in the VFW and was a member of the Moose Club and the American Legion yet, his most important job was to always take care of his family. James loved children and always welcomed every child with open arms. He doted on his grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and those he took under his wing. He taught us about sports, camping, fishing and how to be a good person. He impacted so many lives with his kindness and strength of spirit. He loved his family and his country passionately. He will be greatly missed by all those whom he has touched. He is survived by his remaining children, James E. Dickson and wife Mary, of Mesa, Arizona, Gloria Dickson Lewis and husband James, of Ravenel, South Carolina, Jack O. Dickson and wife Donna, of Mount Tabor, Vermont, and Shirley A. Uhler and husband Michael, of Shrewsbury, Vermont; along with 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. His wife, Gloria, passed on Nov. 22, 2008. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Margaret, and two sons, Stewart and Tom Dickson; and his siblings, Stewart Dickson, Margaret "Pearl" Morse, Elizabeth "Jean" Soriano and Nellie Oswald. Funeral arrangements will be made by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. The memorial and burial service will be in early spring after the ground thaws. A date will be announced in the near future. Donations in his honor can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
