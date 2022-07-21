Shandalynn R. Bragg BOULDER, CO — Shandalynn R. Bragg, age 39 of Boulder passed away July 4, 2022. Funeral services was held on Sunday, July 10th at Set Free Ministries, 614 N Last Chance Gulch in Helena, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shandalynn.
