Shandalynn Rose Gee Bragg BOULDER, MT — Shandalynn was born in Skagway, Alaska at 0123 a.m. at the Dahl Memorial Clinic. She lived in many places during her lifetime; in Alaska: Skagway, Anchorage, North Pole, Willow; Chittenden, Vermont, and Montana. She attended the Rutland High School and Skagway High School where she graduated in 2000. She achieved a Journeyman license in carpentry after attending a 4-year program at ACTT, where she graduated at the top of her class. She loved to build things and she was excellent at her trade. She loved being busy and doing activities with her friends and family: fishing, kayaking, ATVs, camping, hunting, hiking, gold mining, crafting, drawing and painting. All of her grandmothers held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents Jean Marie and Vance Gee; Maternal Grandfather Jan Nelson; step Grandparents Beverly and Jimmie Brown. She is survived by her parents Karen (John) Brown; Bradford (Maribeth Shum) Gee; maternal grandmother Bonnie Nelson. Brothers: Adam (Leigh Ryan), niece, Isabella; John (Chanel Maika) Brown Jr., children: Tristan, Mason, Ikaiak, Kalia, Keani, Mikayla. Sisters: Bria Marie (Christopher) Camp; Melissa (Ricky) McNeel, nephew- Landen. Aunts and uncles: Edward (Joan) Gee; Bonnie (Roland “Buddy”) Smith, cousin - “Skippy” Roland Jr.; Janet (Thomas Roberts) Reid, cousin – Tony; Edward (Sheri) Nelson, cousins- Richard (Bambi), James (Molly); Christine (“Zack” Mike) Ellis, cousins – Kyle, Jestine, Jayce. Funeral service was held on July 10th at Set Free Ministries in Helena, Montana. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shandalynn.
