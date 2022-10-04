Shane Gingras RUTLAND — Shane Gingras, 65, of Rutland, died Saturday September 24, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Ann Gingras of Cape Cod; and is survived by his wife, Deborah Smith Gingras of Rutland; his daughter, Daina Jeanne Gingras of Fairfax, VA; his father, Robert Joseph Gingras of Pembroke Pines, FL; his siblings, Jay Gingras, Aaron Gingras, Kelly Fletcher, all of Cape Cod, and Lori Collupy of Maine; as well as many nieces and nephews located throughout the East Coast. Shane married the love of his life on October 3, 1987. He was a litigation expert, working for Nationwide Mutual Insurance for 42 years. He earned his associate degree from Cape Cod Community College and later went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in Political Science as well as his Master of Science degree, both through Saint Michael’s College. Shane served in the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard, each for six years respectively. Shane always went above and beyond for both his coworkers and his clients, receiving many awards over the years, including the prestigious Silver Eagle Award, presented to one Nationwide associate each year who demonstrated outstanding performance and service. Shane was a very kind and gentle soul; patient, caring, considerate, and easy-going. He had a great sense of humor and was both confident and incredibly intelligent. Shane enjoyed sports of all discipline and was very knowledgeable about most. His passion was playing tennis, which he played regularly, even qualifying for the Senior Olympic Games in Men’s Doubles this past May. He also enjoyed table tennis and, in the past, was an excellent downhill skier as well. Family came first for Shane, and he was always incredibly supportive of “his girls”, Deb and Daina. He was very proud of his daughter, always encouraging her throughout each and every endeavor. Shane, Deb, and Daina’s favorite vacation spots were Walt Disney World Resort and Ogunquit, ME. Shane was always ready to help those in need and had a very positive outlook on life. He was a true gentleman and will be missed by many, including his Nationwide work family, his friends, relatives, and his wife and daughter. A service commemorating Shane was led on September 28, 2022, by Ronald Sherwin at the Mendon Community United Methodist Church, after which Shane was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery with the help of pallbearers: William Smith Jr., Nick and Will Smith, John DeLong, Steve Foster, and Gerald Pines. During the gravesite committal, Shane’s former commanding officer in the Army National Guard, Col. Peter Fagan, presented Deborah Gingras with the American flag for Shane’s service. Following the gravesite committal, the Moose Club graciously donated space for a Celebration of Life. Tossing Funeral Home assisted the family with all arrangements. For those wanting to contribute, Shane wished for donations to be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, either by mail at: P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS, 66675, or online at: www.woundedwarriorproject.org/support.
