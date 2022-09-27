Shane M. Gingras RUTLAND — Shane M. Gingras, 65, of Rutland, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Mendon Community United Methodist Church in Mendon, VT. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. A complete obituary will be in a future edition. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
