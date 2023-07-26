Shannon I. Squier WALLINGFORD — A graveside service for Shannon Irene Squier, 74, of Wallingford who entered her eternal life on May 10, 2023 will be held at 2:00pm Saturday July 29, 2023 in Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Italian Aid Society in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
