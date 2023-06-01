Shannon I. Squier WALLINGFORD — Shannon Irene Squier, 74, of Wallingford started her eternal life on March 10, 2023 after a courageous seven year battle with Ovarian Cancer. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 23, 1949 in Rutland, the daughter of Percy and Arbutus (Westcom) Patterson. She attended Poultney Elementary and St. Peters school. She was a hard worker, enjoyed being outside, gardening and truly loved being a mom/nana. She had a zest for life and a contagious laugh! Shannon married John Squier on October 28, 1978. Survivors include her Husband John; sons Randy Squier; his children Lyndsay (Josiah) Corlew, Cale and Ryan Squier, great granddaughter Paige Corlew; and John Squier III; a daughter Beth (Jason) Johnson their children Gabriel, Cameron, and Elias Johnson; brother Earnest (Sue) Patterson; sisters Sibil Pelkey, Waneta Stevens, Michelle Boutwell, Vonda Lewis, and Marla Tuttle. Along with many other family and friends. She was predeceased by both her parents; brothers Sherwin, Victor, and Wayne Patterson. Sisters Shelia Moody and Gynith Sumner. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Tatems Totes 175 West Ridge Ter. Rutland VT 05701.
