Sharlene H. Allen LUDLOW — Sharlene H. Allen, 69, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at her home. She was born March 7, 1952, in Hyannis, Massachusetts, the daughter of William Geno and Elizabeth (Doughty) Hewey. She graduated from high school in Massachusetts. On May 21, 1973, she married Raymond Edward Hersey in Dennis, Massachusetts; he died in 1985. She married Jerome Allen July 19, 1986, in Westminster. In Valdez, Alaska, she ran a home day care and managed a housing complex. She also worked as a waitress and beautician over the years. Mrs. Allen enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, crocheting, collectables and adult coloring books. Survivors include her husband; children, Rebecca Blake, Betty and Raymond Hersey; stepchildren, Tabitha Gonyo, Iven and Shiloh Allen; siblings, Douglas Jr., Clarence and Kevin Liberty, Melissa Barrows, Sheryl Phelps, Rhonda Pratt, Victor, Randall, Shane and Nathan Geno; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and stepmother, Wahnetta Geno. She was also predeceased by siblings, Clifford Doughty, Andrew and Robert Liberty; and a great-grandchild. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where a calling hour begins at 1 p.m.
